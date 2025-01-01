We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging GameStop (GME) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is GameStop (GME - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
GameStop is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 267 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GameStop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GME's full-year earnings has moved 700% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, GME has gained about 78.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 11.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that GameStop is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Sony (SONY - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.7%.
Over the past three months, Sony's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, GameStop belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19% this year, meaning that GME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Sony belongs to the Audio Video Production industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #17. The industry has moved +9.3% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to GameStop and Sony as they could maintain their solid performance.