Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Cava Group is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cava Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA's full-year earnings has moved 17.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CAVA has returned 162.5% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 28%. This shows that Cava Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE - Free Report) . The stock has returned 37.6% year-to-date.
For Global-e Online Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Cava Group is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.6% so far this year, so CAVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Global-e Online Ltd. however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #62. The industry has moved +38.7% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Cava Group and Global-e Online Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.