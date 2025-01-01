We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
ANI Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1011 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIP's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ANIP has returned 0.3% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -5%. This shows that ANI Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT - Free Report) . The stock has returned 22.4% year-to-date.
For Adaptive Biotechnologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, ANI Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 513 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 12.6% so far this year, so ANIP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Adaptive Biotechnologies is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ANI Pharmaceuticals and Adaptive Biotechnologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.