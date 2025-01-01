We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Blend Labs (BLND) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Blend Labs (BLND - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Blend Labs is one of 609 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Blend Labs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLND's full-year earnings has moved 29.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BLND has moved about 65.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 31.5%. This means that Blend Labs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Itron (ITRI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 43.8% year-to-date.
In Itron's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Blend Labs is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 152 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.2% so far this year, meaning that BLND is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Itron, however, belongs to the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved +2.8% so far this year.
Blend Labs and Itron could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.