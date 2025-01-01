We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CTTAY vs. MBLY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Automotive - Original Equipment sector might want to consider either Continental AG (CTTAY - Free Report) or Mobileye Global (MBLY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Continental AG and Mobileye Global are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that CTTAY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
CTTAY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.02, while MBLY has a forward P/E of 89.96. We also note that CTTAY has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MBLY currently has a PEG ratio of 13.15.
Another notable valuation metric for CTTAY is its P/B ratio of 0.85. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MBLY has a P/B of 1.34.
Based on these metrics and many more, CTTAY holds a Value grade of A, while MBLY has a Value grade of D.
CTTAY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than MBLY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CTTAY is the superior option right now.