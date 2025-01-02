Should Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (
IVOG Quick Quote IVOG - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/09/2010.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $1.09 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
Growth stocks have higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. While these are expected to grow faster than the broader market, they also have higher valuations. Further, growth stocks have a higher level of volatility associated with them. When you consider growth versus value, growth stocks are usually the clear winner in strong bull markets but tend to fall flat in nearly all other environments.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.79%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 29.40% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Carlisle Cos Inc (
CSL Quick Quote CSL - Free Report) accounts for about 1.38% of total assets, followed by Emcor Group Inc ( EME Quick Quote EME - Free Report) and Williams-Sonoma Inc ( WSM Quick Quote WSM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 8.69% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IVOG seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of growth stocks of medium-size U.S. companies.
The ETF has added about 0% so far this year and is up about 15.62% in the last one year (as of 01/02/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $95.22 and $123.97.
The ETF has a beta of 1.11 and standard deviation of 20.91% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 258 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IVOG is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (
VOT Quick Quote VOT - Free Report) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( IWP Quick Quote IWP - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $15.05 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $17.50 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
