Is LDLAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you have been looking for Government Bond - Short funds, a place to start could be Lord Abbett Short Duration Income C (
LDLAX Quick Quote LDLAX - Free Report) . LDLAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective
LDLAX is one of many Government Bond - Short funds to choose from. Often seen as risk-free assets and described as extremely low-risk from a default perspective, Government Bond - Short funds hold securities issued by the federal government of the United States. Focusing on the short end of the curve, this category can result in n lower yields, but less sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations.
History of Fund/Manager
Lord Abbett is based in Jersey City, NJ, and is the manager of LDLAX. Lord Abbett Short Duration Income C debuted in July of 1996. Since then, LDLAX has accumulated assets of about $1.33 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.
Performance
Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 1.26%, and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 1.13%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of LDLAX over the past three years is 2.51% compared to the category average of 13.09%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 3.84% compared to the category average of 14%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
LDLAX carries a beta of 0.28, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a negative alpha of -0.34, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.
Expenses
Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, LDLAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.19% compared to the category average of 0.91%. From a cost perspective, LDLAX is actually more expensive than its peers.
This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $1,500, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, Lord Abbett Short Duration Income C ( LDLAX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, better downside risk, and higher fees, Lord Abbett Short Duration Income C ( LDLAX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.
Image: Bigstock
