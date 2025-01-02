Prosperity Bancshares' Buyouts & Loans Aid Amid Pressure on NIM

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. ( PB Quick Quote PB - Free Report) remains well-positioned for growth given the strategic acquisitions, solid loans and deposits and a solid balance sheet. However, pressure on net interest margin (“NIM”) and muted mortgage banking business performance are headwinds. Prosperity Bancshares’ Tailwinds Prosperity Bancshares remains focused on its organic growth strategy. Though the company’s net revenues dipped in 2023, the metric experienced a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 7.9% over the four years ended 2023. The momentum continued during the first three quarters of 2024. The growth was primarily driven by solid loan balances, strategic buyouts and modest fee income growth. Organic Growth Efforts to Aid Revenues: Further, PB has been able to improve its deposit mix. As of Sept. 30, 2024, roughly 34.9% of total deposits were non-interest-bearing deposits. The company’s top line is likely to grow in the upcoming quarters in the light of a decent loan pipeline, solid deposit mix and efforts to boost fee income. We estimate total revenues to witness a 7.2% CAGR by 2026. Additionally, we expect total loans to rise 3.6% in 2024. Acquisitions have been a significant contributor to Prosperity Bancshares' revenue growth. The company has expanded its operations via acquisitions of community banks and branches of other banks over the years. Since 1998, it has completed more than 30 deals. Strategic Buyouts: This April, the company acquired Lone Star State Bancshares and completed its integration in October. Also, it acquired First Bancshares of Texas in 2023. These deals are likely to be accretive to the earnings. Thus, a solid balance sheet position enables the company to actively pursue opportunistic expansions as part of its inorganic growth strategy. As of Sept. 30, 2024, PB’s other borrowings were $3.9 billion, and cash and due from banks were $2.2 billion. Despite a high debt burden, the company has been running off its debt through repayments via the reduction of PB’s securities book to decrease debt strains. Given the debt payoff initiatives and decent earnings strength, the company is well-equipped to address its near-term debt obligations in the event of economic turmoil. Balance Sheet Strength: Prosperity Bancshares currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past six months, shares of the company have gained 24.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 24.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Roadblocks for PB The pressure on margins remains a challenge for Prosperity Bancshares. The company’s NIM contracted to 2.78% in 2023 from 3% in 2022, primarily attributed to its liability-sensitive balance sheet. The trend reversed during the first nine months of 2024 on the back of higher average yields and earning assets. Net Interest Margin Under Pressure: Though asset repricing, the Lone Star acquisition and recent interest rate cuts may offer support to some extent, improvement in NIM is unlikely amid rising funding cost pressures and a still-high-interest-rate scenario. We expect the metric to be 2.97% in 2024. Uncertainties regarding Prosperity Bancshares’ mortgage banking business performance are another concern. Mortgage origination volumes and refinancing activities have been subdued amid the high mortgage rate scenario. Thus, the company’s mortgage income dipped in 2022 and 2021. Subdued Mortgage Banking Business Performance: Though the trend reversed in 2023 and in the first three quarters of 2024, given the improving pipeline, modest mortgage loan demand on account of still-high interest rates is likely to adversely impact the performance of the mortgage banking business. While we expect mortgage income to be $2.9 million this year, indicating a 27.1% rise, the same is unlikely to reach the 2020 levels anytime soon. PB's Peer Stocks Worth Considering
Some better-ranked peer stocks worth considering are
California BanCorp. ( BCAL Quick Quote BCAL - Free Report) and BancFirst Corporation ( BANF Quick Quote BANF - Free Report) . Estimates for BCAL’s 2024 earnings have been revised 5.7% upward in the past month. The company’s shares have gained 21.2% in the past six months. Currently, BCAL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Estimates for BANF’s 2024 earnings have remained unchanged in the past month. The company’s shares have risen 35.3% in the past six months. At present, BANF carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image: Bigstock
Prosperity Bancshares' Buyouts & Loans Aid Amid Pressure on NIM
Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB - Free Report) remains well-positioned for growth given the strategic acquisitions, solid loans and deposits and a solid balance sheet. However, pressure on net interest margin (“NIM”) and muted mortgage banking business performance are headwinds.
Prosperity Bancshares’ Tailwinds
Organic Growth Efforts to Aid Revenues: Prosperity Bancshares remains focused on its organic growth strategy. Though the company’s net revenues dipped in 2023, the metric experienced a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 7.9% over the four years ended 2023. The momentum continued during the first three quarters of 2024. The growth was primarily driven by solid loan balances, strategic buyouts and modest fee income growth.
Further, PB has been able to improve its deposit mix. As of Sept. 30, 2024, roughly 34.9% of total deposits were non-interest-bearing deposits. The company’s top line is likely to grow in the upcoming quarters in the light of a decent loan pipeline, solid deposit mix and efforts to boost fee income. We estimate total revenues to witness a 7.2% CAGR by 2026. Additionally, we expect total loans to rise 3.6% in 2024.
Strategic Buyouts: Acquisitions have been a significant contributor to Prosperity Bancshares' revenue growth. The company has expanded its operations via acquisitions of community banks and branches of other banks over the years. Since 1998, it has completed more than 30 deals.
This April, the company acquired Lone Star State Bancshares and completed its integration in October. Also, it acquired First Bancshares of Texas in 2023. These deals are likely to be accretive to the earnings. Thus, a solid balance sheet position enables the company to actively pursue opportunistic expansions as part of its inorganic growth strategy.
Balance Sheet Strength: As of Sept. 30, 2024, PB’s other borrowings were $3.9 billion, and cash and due from banks were $2.2 billion. Despite a high debt burden, the company has been running off its debt through repayments via the reduction of PB’s securities book to decrease debt strains. Given the debt payoff initiatives and decent earnings strength, the company is well-equipped to address its near-term debt obligations in the event of economic turmoil.
Prosperity Bancshares currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past six months, shares of the company have gained 24.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 24.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Roadblocks for PB
Net Interest Margin Under Pressure: The pressure on margins remains a challenge for Prosperity Bancshares. The company’s NIM contracted to 2.78% in 2023 from 3% in 2022, primarily attributed to its liability-sensitive balance sheet. The trend reversed during the first nine months of 2024 on the back of higher average yields and earning assets.
Though asset repricing, the Lone Star acquisition and recent interest rate cuts may offer support to some extent, improvement in NIM is unlikely amid rising funding cost pressures and a still-high-interest-rate scenario. We expect the metric to be 2.97% in 2024.
Subdued Mortgage Banking Business Performance: Uncertainties regarding Prosperity Bancshares’ mortgage banking business performance are another concern. Mortgage origination volumes and refinancing activities have been subdued amid the high mortgage rate scenario. Thus, the company’s mortgage income dipped in 2022 and 2021.
Though the trend reversed in 2023 and in the first three quarters of 2024, given the improving pipeline, modest mortgage loan demand on account of still-high interest rates is likely to adversely impact the performance of the mortgage banking business. While we expect mortgage income to be $2.9 million this year, indicating a 27.1% rise, the same is unlikely to reach the 2020 levels anytime soon.
PB's Peer Stocks Worth Considering
Some better-ranked peer stocks worth considering are California BanCorp. (BCAL - Free Report) and BancFirst Corporation (BANF - Free Report) .
Estimates for BCAL’s 2024 earnings have been revised 5.7% upward in the past month. The company’s shares have gained 21.2% in the past six months. Currently, BCAL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Estimates for BANF’s 2024 earnings have remained unchanged in the past month. The company’s shares have risen 35.3% in the past six months. At present, BANF carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).