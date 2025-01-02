Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ Quick Quote MDLZ - Free Report) , a global leader in the snacking industry, has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and thrive, even amid difficult market dynamics. Known for its iconic brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Oreo, the company’s strategic focus on core categories such as chocolates, biscuits and baked snacks has solidified its position in the market. While Mondelez boasts numerous growth drivers, it also faces challenges, including rising input costs and geopolitical headwinds. Factors Enriching MDLZ’s Flavor
Is Mondelez on Track for Success Despite Near-Term Challenges?
Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ - Free Report) , a global leader in the snacking industry, has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and thrive, even amid difficult market dynamics. Known for its iconic brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Oreo, the company’s strategic focus on core categories such as chocolates, biscuits and baked snacks has solidified its position in the market. While Mondelez boasts numerous growth drivers, it also faces challenges, including rising input costs and geopolitical headwinds.
Factors Enriching MDLZ’s Flavor
Mondelez continues to showcase exceptional performance in its core categories of chocolate and biscuits, reflecting its resilience and consumer appeal even in challenging economic conditions. The company’s revenue growth management strategies, including tailored pack sizes and diverse price points, have been instrumental in maintaining consumer loyalty and driving market share gains.
In the third quarter of 2024, the chocolate category grew by 9.2%, with robust contributions from key markets in both developed and emerging regions. Iconic brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, Toblerone and Freia Marabou demonstrated strong momentum, capitalizing on their solid consumer loyalty and broad market reach. The biscuits and baked snacks category reported 3.3% growth, driven by a balanced mix of pricing and volume/mix improvements.
As consumers prefer snacking over traditional meals, the company’s core categories — chocolates and biscuits — have historically depicted resilience to economic downturns and pricing actions. As Mondelez continues to invest in innovation, marketing and distribution, the durability of these core categories positions the company well for sustained growth, particularly as these products align with consumer preferences for high-quality, accessible snacks. The company is on track to generate around 90% of its revenues through these categories by 2030.
Mondelez has been keen on reshaping its portfolio through prudent acquisitions and divestitures. In September 2024, the company inked a deal to acquire a majority stake in Evirth, a popular manufacturer of cakes and pastries in China. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for Mondelez to leverage its iconic brands and distribution channels to create premium products in the rapidly growing cakes and pastries market. Other acquisitions like Clif Bar and Chipita have also helped strengthen Mondelez’s portfolio.
MDLZ Price Performance vs. Industry
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Challenges on MDLZ’s Way
Mondelez faces significant input cost headwinds due to elevated cocoa prices, which are projected to peak in the fourth quarter of 2024 and remain high into early 2025. Despite cost-management efforts, the company acknowledged that the chocolate segment’s profitability will fall short of historical levels, particularly in the first half of 2025. Such sustained cost pressures may strain margins.
While emerging markets reported 4.9% organic revenue growth, this was accompanied by a 1% decline in volume/mix, largely driven by consumer boycotts of Western brands in certain EMEA regions and volume weakness in Mexico. Declining volumes in key markets could reflect diminishing pricing power or eroding consumer loyalty, particularly if elasticities worsen under further pricing actions. Mondelez’s vast global presence exposes it to the risk of volatile foreign currency movements. Currency movements are likely to adversely impact net revenues by nearly 1.5% and adjusted EPS by around 11 cents in 2024.
Shares of MDLZ have tumbled 16.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 7.7%.
What to Expect From MDLZ?
Continuous reinvestments in its brands and capabilities — along with impressive portfolio reshaping efforts — place Mondelez well for future growth. By focusing on core categories such as chocolates, biscuits and baked snacks, enhancing brand appeal, prioritizing operational efficiency and cost management and empowering team members, Mondelez is poised to deliver strong performance for years to come. Management expects 2024 organic net revenue growth in the upper range of 3-5%. Mondelez envisions high-single-digit adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth on a constant-currency basis.
While Mondelez faces near-term pressures, its resilience, brand strength and adaptability make it a company to watch. MDLZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
United Natural currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 553.1%, on average.
