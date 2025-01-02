INTZ Shares Up 182% in the Past 6 Months: What's Driving the Stock?

Shares of
Intrusion is focusing on product development to enhance effectiveness and value, with frequent updates ensuring timely and relevant cybersecurity protections to resolve cybersecurity challenges. The company is expanding artificial intelligence (AI) features in the Shield Command Hub to deliver near real-time analysis, reduce workloads and streamline usability.
Intrusion Shield Command Hub is a centralized platform for managing Shield Endpoint, Shield OnPremise and Shield Cloud solutions. Featuring an intuitive interface, robust AI-driven insights engine and powerful visualization tools, the Command Hub is poised to transform how organizations approach network security.
Recently, the company unveiled Shield Sentinel, a high-performance cybersecurity monitoring solution tailored for large enterprises and carriers. Designed to tackle complex network environments, Shield Sentinel delivers advanced capabilities, including bidirectional monitoring of fiber trunks at speeds up to 100 Gbps, continuous domain name system (DNS) and traffic flow logging and robust forensic analysis. Shield Sentinel has demonstrated successful outcomes in strengthening cybersecurity efforts.
In the last reported quarter, INTZ’s revenues rose 2.5% year over year to $1.5 million, driven by 49% sequential growth in Intrusion Shield revenues. This growth highlights increasing customer demand for cybersecurity solutions and Intrusion’s broadened market presence as it secures more Intrusion Shield partnerships each quarter.
INTZ delivered an earnings surprise of 43.06%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 2.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell). ABR is the calculated average of actual recommendations made by brokerage firms and portends the future potential of the stock.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Ubiquiti Inc. (
UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) , InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) and RADCOM Ltd. ( RDCM Quick Quote RDCM - Free Report) . UI and IDCC presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas RDCM carries a Zacks Rank #2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ubiquiti’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $7.30. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its shares have surged 155.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $15.19, unchanged in the past 30 days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 63.3% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RADCOM’ 2024 EPS is pegged at 80 cents, unchanged in the past seven days. RDCM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 25.36%. Its shares have surged 53.9% in the past year.
INTZ Shares Up 182% in the Past 6 Months: What's Driving the Stock?
Shares of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) have skyrocketed 182% in the past six months compared with growth of 25.5% for the industry. The company’s robust growth strategies and momentum in the cybersecurity space bodes well. INTZ’s stock price appreciation is driven by healthy demand trends in various end markets, a flexible business model and solid cash flow.
Backed by strong fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Growth Drivers
Intrusion is focusing on product development to enhance effectiveness and value, with frequent updates ensuring timely and relevant cybersecurity protections to resolve cybersecurity challenges. The company is expanding artificial intelligence (AI) features in the Shield Command Hub to deliver near real-time analysis, reduce workloads and streamline usability.
Intrusion Shield Command Hub is a centralized platform for managing Shield Endpoint, Shield OnPremise and Shield Cloud solutions. Featuring an intuitive interface, robust AI-driven insights engine and powerful visualization tools, the Command Hub is poised to transform how organizations approach network security.
Recently, the company unveiled Shield Sentinel, a high-performance cybersecurity monitoring solution tailored for large enterprises and carriers. Designed to tackle complex network environments, Shield Sentinel delivers advanced capabilities, including bidirectional monitoring of fiber trunks at speeds up to 100 Gbps, continuous domain name system (DNS) and traffic flow logging and robust forensic analysis. Shield Sentinel has demonstrated successful outcomes in strengthening cybersecurity efforts.
In the last reported quarter, INTZ’s revenues rose 2.5% year over year to $1.5 million, driven by 49% sequential growth in Intrusion Shield revenues. This growth highlights increasing customer demand for cybersecurity solutions and Intrusion’s broadened market presence as it secures more Intrusion Shield partnerships each quarter.
INTZ delivered an earnings surprise of 43.06%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 2.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell). ABR is the calculated average of actual recommendations made by brokerage firms and portends the future potential of the stock.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) , InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) and RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM - Free Report) . UI and IDCC presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas RDCM carries a Zacks Rank #2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ubiquiti’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $7.30. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its shares have surged 155.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $15.19, unchanged in the past 30 days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 63.3% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RADCOM’ 2024 EPS is pegged at 80 cents, unchanged in the past seven days. RDCM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 25.36%. Its shares have surged 53.9% in the past year.