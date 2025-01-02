Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR - Free Report) . AMR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.94, which compares to its industry's average of 11.80. Over the past year, AMR's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.15 and as low as 4.91, with a median of 8.50.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AMR has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.87.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Alpha Metallurgical Resources is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AMR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


