Are Investors Undervaluing Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GLDD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.87, which compares to its industry's average of 25.29. GLDD's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.67 and as low as -394.46, with a median of 12.78, all within the past year.
GLDD is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GLDD's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.90. GLDD's PEG has been as high as 1.57 and as low as -39.45, with a median of 0.41, all within the past year.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GLDD's P/B ratio of 1.79. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.18. Within the past 52 weeks, GLDD's P/B has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.49.
Finally, our model also underscores that GLDD has a P/CF ratio of 6.60. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 18.01. Over the past 52 weeks, GLDD's P/CF has been as high as 74.05 and as low as 5.44, with a median of 7.19.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GLDD sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.