Are Investors Undervaluing BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is
BBVA Banco Frances (. BBAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.14. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.83. BBAR's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.55 and as low as 2.10, with a median of 6.10, all within the past year. BBAR Quick Quote BBAR - Free Report)
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BBAR's P/B ratio of 1.48. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.73. BBAR's P/B has been as high as 1.53 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.81, over the past year.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BBAR has a P/S ratio of 0.6. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.24.
Finally, investors should note that BBAR has a P/CF ratio of 5.24. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BBAR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.12. Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR's P/CF has been as high as 5.41 and as low as 1.36, with a median of 2.94.
Banco Do Brasil ( may be another strong Banks - Foreign stock to add to your shortlist. BDORY is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A. BDORY Quick Quote BDORY - Free Report)
Banco Do Brasil is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.70 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.32. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 9.83 and average PEG ratio of 0.69.
BDORY's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.52 and as low as 1.27, with a median of 4.25. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.39, as low as 0.25, with a median of 0.94.
Banco Do Brasil sports a P/B ratio of 0.66 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.73. In the past 52 weeks, BDORY's P/B has been as high as 1, as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.83.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in BBVA Banco Frances and Banco Do Brasil strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BBAR and BDORY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR - Free Report) . BBAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.14. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.83. BBAR's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.55 and as low as 2.10, with a median of 6.10, all within the past year.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BBAR's P/B ratio of 1.48. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.73. BBAR's P/B has been as high as 1.53 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.81, over the past year.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BBAR has a P/S ratio of 0.6. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.24.
Finally, investors should note that BBAR has a P/CF ratio of 5.24. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BBAR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.12. Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR's P/CF has been as high as 5.41 and as low as 1.36, with a median of 2.94.
Banco Do Brasil (BDORY - Free Report) may be another strong Banks - Foreign stock to add to your shortlist. BDORY is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Banco Do Brasil is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.70 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.32. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 9.83 and average PEG ratio of 0.69.
BDORY's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.52 and as low as 1.27, with a median of 4.25. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.39, as low as 0.25, with a median of 0.94.
Banco Do Brasil sports a P/B ratio of 0.66 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.73. In the past 52 weeks, BDORY's P/B has been as high as 1, as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.83.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in BBVA Banco Frances and Banco Do Brasil strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BBAR and BDORY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.