Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks
Consumer Discretionary sector have been discussed below. WW International, Inc. currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has surged 75.9% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WW's 2025 earnings indicates growth of 583.3% from the year-ago levels. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. NCLH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 24.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH's 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.4% and 25.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 85.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL's 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
OneSpaWorld Up 23% in 3 Months: Can the Stock Continue Its Bull Run?
Factors Favoring OSW
The addition of new ship builds has strengthened its market presence. The company also expanded its medi-spa offerings, now available on 144 ships, further enhancing OSW’s service portfolio.
OSW has capitalized on the growing demand for premium wellness services by introducing advanced treatments such as cryotherapy and LED light facial services. These offerings, complemented by technology-driven services like the Elemis Biotec 2.0 facial, have driven substantial revenue growth. Simplified service menus and optimized treatment lengths have also contributed to higher guest engagement and spending.
The company has successfully attracted and retained staff, resulting in a growing percentage of experienced team members onboard. Many employees are signing on for additional contracts, highlighting the appealing workplace environment and their strong connection to the organization. These seasoned staff members play a key role in recommending higher-value products and services. This, combined with the simplification of service menus and processes, has driven growth in premium offerings. The company remains committed to initiatives aimed at retaining top-performing employees.
Pre-booking services remain a strong contributor, with pre-booked guests spending significantly more than walk-in customers. Additionally, OSW’s revenue per passenger, treatments per guest and weekly revenue metrics have shown consistent growth, underscoring its operational efficiency and market appeal.
The company’s asset-light business model and robust cash flow generation enable strategic investments while maintaining shareholder returns. OSW’s recent debt refinancing, share repurchases and dividend payouts indicate its balanced capital allocation strategy, ensuring both growth and value creation for investors.
OSW currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector have been discussed below.
WW International, Inc. currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
The stock has surged 75.9% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WW’s 2025 earnings indicates growth of 583.3% from the year-ago levels.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. NCLH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 24.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.4% and 25.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 85.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.