We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Amazon (AMZN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $220.22, demonstrating a +0.38% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 0.56% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amazon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.50, signifying a 48.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $187.1 billion, up 10.08% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Amazon. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% higher. As of now, Amazon holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amazon has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.2 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.75 of its industry.
Investors should also note that AMZN has a PEG ratio of 1.24 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.21 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AMZN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.