Qualcomm (QCOM) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) ending at $153.62, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.
The chipmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 5.95% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
The upcoming earnings release of Qualcomm will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.92, marking a 6.18% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.89 billion, indicating a 9.61% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.14 per share and a revenue of $42.19 billion, indicating changes of +9% and +8.29%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Qualcomm. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Qualcomm is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Qualcomm is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.79. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.2 of its industry.
It's also important to note that QCOM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Wireless Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow QCOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.