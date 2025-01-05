We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Rivian Automotive (RIVN - Free Report) standing at $13.25, reflecting a -0.38% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.
The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars's shares have seen an increase of 11.2% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Rivian Automotive to post earnings of -$0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion, down 0.54% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Rivian Automotive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.