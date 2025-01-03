We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) standing at $59.89, reflecting a -0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 5.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 4, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.24, signifying a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.85 billion, reflecting a 13.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.27% increase. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.1. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.4.
Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 2.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.