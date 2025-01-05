We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $34.67, indicating a +0.7% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.25, signifying a 92.31% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $97.97 million, up 24.96% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $388.16 million, which would represent changes of -34.04% and +29.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.39% lower. C3.ai, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.