Teradyne (TER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Teradyne (TER - Free Report) closed at $126.56, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors had gained 7.73% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Teradyne will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.90, showcasing a 13.92% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $740.68 million, showing a 10.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Teradyne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher within the past month. Teradyne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Teradyne's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.61. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.56.
Investors should also note that TER has a PEG ratio of 2.1 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.57.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.