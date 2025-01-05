We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) reached $100.08, with a +0.92% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.16%.
Shares of the energy company witnessed a loss of 4.19% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 7.5% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ConocoPhillips in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.89, indicating a 21.25% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.64 billion, indicating a 4.36% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.57% downward. ConocoPhillips is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.84.
We can also see that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.61 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.