Crocs (CROX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Crocs (CROX - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $110.03, indicating a +0.46% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.
Shares of the footwear company witnessed a loss of 3.31% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.29, down 11.24% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $963.74 million, reflecting a 0.38% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Crocs holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Crocs is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.43. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.19.
It is also worth noting that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.71.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 59, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CROX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.