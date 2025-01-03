We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CyberArk (CYBR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $335.66, indicating a +0.75% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.
Shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts have appreciated by 1.04% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.86% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
The upcoming earnings release of CyberArk will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.71, indicating a 12.35% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $301.05 million, indicating a 34.94% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CyberArk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.9% lower. CyberArk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, CyberArk is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 93.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.7, so one might conclude that CyberArk is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 4.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.58.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.