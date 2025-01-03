Should You Retain Labcorp Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now?

Labcorp Holdings Inc. ( LH Quick Quote LH - Free Report) , or Labcorp, is targeting high-growth areas as part of its expansion. By partnering with health systems and regional local laboratories, the company is leveraging science and innovation to lead in important therapeutic areas. Moreover, the LaunchPad initiative is contributing to strong margin performance. Yet, the adverse macroeconomic impacts and currency fluctuations may dent its growth.
In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has risen 1.3% compared with the 1.2% growth of the
industry and a 26.7% increase of the S&P 500 composite.
The renowned healthcare diagnostics company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.87%.
Let’s delve deeper.
Factors at Play for Labcorp Targeted Development in High-Growth Area: Labcorp is focusing more on key growth areas such as oncology, women’s health, autoimmune disease and neurology.The company has consistently reinforced its position as a preferred partner for health systems and regional local laboratories by harnessing science and innovation to expand its leadership in important therapeutic areas and by utilizing data and technology to bring important services and capabilities to its customers.
In August 2024, the company received the FDA’s de novo marketing authorization for the PGDx elio plasma focus Dx liquid biopsy test, which enables the laboratory to perform genomic profiling when tissue is limited or unavailable. The new Global Trial Connect suite of central laboratory solutions has received favorable responses from customers. Additionally, Labcorp’s Precision Oncology portfolio was expanded with newer strategic service offerings such as Labcorp Tissue Complete and OmniSeq INSIGHT circulating tumor DNA. Furthermore, the company is enhancing its consumer-initiated testing platform Labcorp on-demand with several tests, including syphilis and Luteinizing Hormone tests, and standard drugs.
In addition, Labcorp acquired select assets from Invitae, reflecting its focus on specialty medicine and oncology. In July, the company expanded its collaboration with Ultima Genomics to utilize the company’s sequencing solution and technology. The companies will explore new whole genome sequencing clinical applications, including MRD in patients with early-stage solid tumor cancers.
LaunchPad Initiative Right on Track: Labcorp implemented the LaunchPad initiative to improve business processes and achieve $350 million in savings by 2024.The company is on track to deliver $100 million to $125 million of savings this year through this initiative, consistent with its long-term target through 2024-2026.Labcorp has continued to focus on expanding its margins through the LaunchPad initiative. The benefits will be driven by rationalizing the location of facilities and talent, leveraging technological advancements and structural enhancements, integrating acquisitions and re-engineering the company’s systems and processes. Factors Weighing on LH Macroeconomic Risks: Labcorp relies on demand for diagnostic testing and drug development services from patients, physicians, hospitals and others. Macroeconomic volatilities including, inflation and potential recessions, may reduce demand and impact customer payments, affecting profitability. Additionally, geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East could lower testing volumes, disrupt supply chain and raise costs. Exposed to Currency Headwind: Labcorp's huge exposure in international markets makes it vulnerable to currency fluctuations. With the recent upward trend observed in the value of the U.S. dollar, further acceleration expected by analysts in this value will cause the company’s revenues to face a tough situation overseas. LH Stock Estimate Trend
In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Labcorp’s 2024 has remained constant at $14.52.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $12.99 billion, suggesting a 0.7% improvement from the 2023 comparable figure.
