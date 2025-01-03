NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) has delivered a jaw-dropping 171.2% gain in 2024, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the semiconductor industry. The stock has outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor – General industry and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLK Quick Quote XLK - Free Report) ETF’s gains of 119.1% and 20.8%, respectively. 2024 Price Return Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
NVIDIA Skyrockets 171% in 2024: Will the Stock Outshine Again in 2025?
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) has delivered a jaw-dropping 171.2% gain in 2024, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the semiconductor industry. The stock has outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor – General industry and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK - Free Report) ETF’s gains of 119.1% and 20.8%, respectively.
2024 Price Return Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
NVIDIA also achieved a major milestone last year by joining the exclusive $3 trillion market capitalization club alongside Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) . Now boasting a market capitalization worth $3.387 trillion, NVIDIA is only second to Apple among the most valuable U.S. companies.
But, can this momentum persist in 2025?
AI: NVIDIA’s Unstoppable Growth Catalyst
At the heart of NVIDIA’s meteoric rise is its dominance in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in powering generative AI applications. From ChatGPT to advanced automation, NVIDIA’s graphics processing units (GPUs) are the gold standard for businesses leveraging AI.
According to a Fortune Business Insights report, the generative AI market, projected to reach $967.65 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 39.6% , underscores NVIDIA’s central role. Its GPUs provide the computational backbone for AI models tackling everything from healthcare diagnostics to manufacturing optimization. As industries integrate AI to boost efficiency, NVIDIA stands as a key enabler, cementing its leadership for years to come.
NVIDIA’s Expanding Horizons Beyond AI
NVIDIA’s reach isn’t confined to AI. The company’s GPUs are integral to advancements in sectors like automotive, healthcare and manufacturing. In automotive, NVIDIA’s solutions contribute to the development of autonomous vehicles, a market expected to experience rapid growth over the next decade. In healthcare, NVIDIA’s GPUs are revolutionizing medical diagnostics, enhancing imaging processes and improving patient care. This broad, multi-industry applicability positions NVIDIA as a resilient and diverse growth engine in the tech landscape.
Moreover, NVIDIA’s robust data center solutions are gaining traction. As companies invest in cloud and edge computing, demand for powerful data center infrastructure rises, making NVIDIA’s data center business a critical growth driver. This sector alone is projected to significantly boost the company’s revenues as businesses accelerate their digital transformation efforts, solidifying NVIDIA’s long-term growth potential.
NVIDIA’s Stellar Financials: The Pillar of Confidence
NVIDIA’s financial performance validates its market dominance. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues soared 94% year over year, while non-GAAP EPS skyrocketed 103%. For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues to be $37.5 billion, implying a massive leap from $22.1 billion in the year-ago period.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 revenues and earnings indicates sustained growth, reflecting confidence in the company’s market leadership across multiple sectors, including gaming, automotive and professional visualization.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Its strong balance sheet adds another layer of confidence. NVIDIA ended the third quarter of fiscal 2025 with $38.4 billion in cash. During the first three quarters of fiscal 2025, it generated $47.5 billion in operating cash flow and $45.2 billion in free cash flow. Such financial strength not only funds continuous innovation but also positions NVIDIA to seize new opportunities in an evolving market.
NVIDIA’s Premium Valuation Warrants Caution
NVIDIA shares’ stellar performance in 2024 has driven the stock's valuation to lofty heights. NVIDIA’s shares currently trade at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 34.01X, significantly higher than the sector average of 29.38X. This premium valuation suggests limited upside potential for NVDA stock in the near term.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Conclusion: Hold NVIDIA Stock for Now
While NVIDIA remains a powerhouse in the semiconductor industry with a compelling long-term growth story, its premium valuation suggests caution.
For those already holding the stock, it’s wise to stay put, as NVIDIA’s fundamental strengths and growth prospects are still intact. However, new investors might want to wait for a more favorable entry point, perhaps after a market dip, to avoid overpaying for future growth.
In conclusion, NVIDIA is still a dominant player, but the current landscape calls for a measured approach. It's a stock to hold but not necessarily to buy at this moment. NVDA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.