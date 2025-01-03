See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
American Beacon Small Cap Value Adviser(AASSX - Free Report) : 1.28% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. AASSX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. AASSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.22%.
Columbia Balanced Y(CBDYX - Free Report) : 0.59% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. CBDYX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With yearly returns of 10.47% over the last five years, CBDYX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Victory Diversified Stock R(GRINX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.36%. Management fee: 0.65%. Five year annual return: 15.32%. GRINX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.