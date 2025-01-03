We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unity Software (U) Moves 9.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 9.1% higher at $24.51. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14.7% loss over the past four weeks.
The upswing in share price came following a social media post from meme stock trader Keith Gill, known online as Roaring Kitty. Gill, who notably spurred on the GameStop rally of 2021, posted a short clip of the musician Rick James who has a song called “Unity” on X. Some investors have taken the post as encouragement to purchase shares of the video game technology firm, which lost about 40% in 2024.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.35 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -252.2%. Revenues are expected to be $431.77 million, down 29.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Unity Software, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on U going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Unity Software belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1% higher at $14.83. Over the past month, PUBM has returned -13.3%.
PubMatic's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.37. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +8.8%. PubMatic currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).