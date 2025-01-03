We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is China Resources Power Holdings (CRPJY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is China Resources Power Holdings (CRPJY - Free Report) . CRPJY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.72, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.56. Over the last 12 months, CRPJY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.22 and as low as 4.50, with a median of 5.70.
Another notable valuation metric for CRPJY is its P/B ratio of 0.81. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.41. Over the past year, CRPJY's P/B has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 0.85.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that China Resources Power Holdings is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CRPJY feels like a great value stock at the moment.