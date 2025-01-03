We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Geely Automobile (GELYY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Geely Automobile (GELYY - Free Report) . GELYY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.26, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.87. Over the last 12 months, GELYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.07 and as low as 6.71, with a median of 11.13.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GELYY's P/B ratio of 0.87. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.95. Over the past 12 months, GELYY's P/B has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 0.98.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Geely Automobile is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GELYY feels like a great value stock at the moment.