We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Laird Superfood (LSF) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Laird Superfood, Inc. is one of 181 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Laird Superfood, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSF's full-year earnings has moved 27.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, LSF has returned 1.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -0.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Laird Superfood, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Reeds (REED - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.6%.
For Reeds, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 92% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Laird Superfood, Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7% so far this year, so LSF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Reeds falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #173. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.8%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Laird Superfood, Inc. and Reeds as they could maintain their solid performance.