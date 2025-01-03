We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Danaos (DAC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Danaos (DAC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Danaos is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 131 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Danaos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAC's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that DAC has returned about 3.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -2.8%. This means that Danaos is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) . The stock is up 3.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease's current year EPS has increased 11.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Danaos belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #233 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.2% so far this year, meaning that DAC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Global Ship Lease is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Danaos and Global Ship Lease as they could maintain their solid performance.