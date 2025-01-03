We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Geopark (GPRK) This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Geopark (GPRK - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Geopark is one of 250 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Geopark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPRK's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, GPRK has gained about 9.4% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 3.7%. This means that Geopark is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.2%.
The consensus estimate for Diversified Energy Company PLC's current year EPS has increased 20.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Geopark belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.3% so far this year, meaning that GPRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Diversified Energy Company PLC falls under the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 46 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +61.7%.
Geopark and Diversified Energy Company PLC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.