Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Snail, Inc. (SNAL) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Snail, Inc. (SNAL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Snail, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 267 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Snail, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNAL's full-year earnings has moved 71.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, SNAL has returned 14% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 10.9% on average. As we can see, Snail, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is E.W. Scripps (SSP - Free Report) . The stock has returned 14% year-to-date.
For E.W. Scripps, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Snail, Inc. is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.5% so far this year, so SNAL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
E.W. Scripps, however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #55. The industry has moved +51.8% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Snail, Inc. and E.W. Scripps. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.