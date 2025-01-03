Ansys & Cognata Partner for ADAS/AV Sensor Testing on Microsoft Azure

ANSYS, Inc. ( ANSS Quick Quote ANSS - Free Report) has announced that its AVxcelerate Sensors technology is now available through Cognata's Automated Driving Perception Hub (ADPH). Hosted on Microsoft Azure and powered by 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors and Radeon PRO GPUs, the ADPH platform provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with seamless access to certified, web-based sensor models. This enables collaborative testing and validation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) functionalities using a “high-fidelity simulation platform with virtual twin technology.” What Does This Collaboration Offer?
The ADPH platform enables OEMs and sensor manufacturers to test and validate certified sensors in compliance with various industry standards, including those established by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). It features Cognata's sensor models, including thermal cameras, LiDAR, and RGB cameras with different lens distortions and utilizes Deep Neural Network (DNN) technology to deliver photorealistic images and simulations.
With Ansys AVxcelerate Sensors, the platform now features advanced radar models that simulate electromagnetic waves, improving signal strength and accuracy. These simulations provide raw data to refine radar algorithms, such as detecting frequency changes caused by moving objects (Doppler effect). By creating a virtual twin of the radar sensor, OEMs can accurately test and evaluate its performance.
Cognata's generative AI transfer technology, powered by AMD Radeon PRO V710 GPUs, further enhances RGB camera simulations by delivering high-fidelity virtual sensors that replicate real-world behavior within simulations.
Ansys highlighted that the AVxcelerate Sensors platform brings real-time radar capabilities for modeling complex environments. This integration allows customers to design for real-world operations while meeting stringent regulatory standards, streamlining the typically lengthy validation process crucial for autonomous driving.
Strategic Partnerships Propel ANSS’ Growth
Ansys is leading in the high-end design simulation software market and its products are widely utilized by major manufacturing companies. By enabling virtual prototyping instead of physical prototypes, Ansys helps these companies significantly reduce costs. Its comprehensive product portfolio and cross-domain capabilities are expected to drive customer growth.
Moreover, the company’s strong collaborations with advanced technology providers, hardware manufacturers, specialized application developers and CAD, ECAD and PLM vendors are key growth drivers. The company’s partnership with CAD vendors – Autodesk, PTC and Siemens – enables data transfer among the CAD systems and the company’s products. Its partnership with BMW Group focuses on developing safe, robust ADAS and autonomous driving systems. Recent efforts with NVIDIA aim to advance 6G infrastructure, digital twins, AI-driven simulations and enhanced graphics. These strategic alliances strengthen Ansys’ market position and support revenue growth.
Recently, the company joined forces with
Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation to elevate the validation of perception systems for ADAS and AVs. This collaboration leverages Ansys AVxcelerate Sensors to simulate real-world lighting and weather conditions, ensuring a high-fidelity evaluation of camera sensors and improving accuracy, safety and performance in AV systems. By integrating Sony's HDR sensor models into Ansys' virtual environment, the platform reproduces pixel characteristics, signal processing and system functions with predictive precision. ANSS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
