VZ to Unveil Advanced Solutions at EDGE 25: Stock to Gain?
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ - Free Report) recently announced that it will unveil a suite of cutting-edge solutions at the 20th annual EDGE conference, scheduled for Jan. 5-7, 2025. Hosted by the Government Business Executive Forum, the conference will bring together senior leaders from local, state and federal government agencies, as well as NATO partner nations, for a series of high-quality technical programs, including research tracks, tutorials and demonstrations.
What do VZ’s Solutions Bring to the Table?
During the event, Verizon Frontline will showcase several advanced solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency and communication in critical environments. A key highlight will be Verizon Communications’ state-of-the-art Unmanned Aerial Systems trailer, which provides advanced aerial surveillance and communication solutions for a wide range of mission-critical applications. The company will also demonstrate the capabilities of its Tactical Awareness Kit, designed to provide real-time situational awareness to teams in the field, enabling faster and more informed decision-making.
Additionally, Verizon Frontline will showcase the Rapid Response Connectivity Unit. Designed to serve up to 120 users, this portable device provides 5G, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity, combined with satellite backhaul support for both voice and data services to first responders in situations where cellular coverage is poor or non-existent.
Does VZ Stock Stand to Gain From the Demonstration?
With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon Communications continues to deploy the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment. The company has been aggressively forging ahead to expand its fiber optics networks to support 4G LTE and 5G wireless standards as well as wireline connections.
Verizon Communications’ participation in EDGE 25 underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that enable effective, secure and reliable communications for critical missions. This event is expected to provide an exclusive platform for showcasing how these solutions can enhance the capabilities of government, military and public safety agencies and drive demand in these sectors. This could translate to increased revenues, providing upward momentum for VZ's stock in the upcoming quarters.
VZ Stock's Price Performance
Shares of Verizon Communications have gained 2.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 22.5% growth.
VZ’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Verizon Communications currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.
The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%.
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
IDCC pioneered advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops various advanced technology solutions for digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.10%. Keysight is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.