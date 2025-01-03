Back to top

Is RPM International (RPM) A Buy Heading into Q2 Earnings Announcement?

Coating and sealant manufacturer RPM International (RPM - Free Report) is set to report fiscal second-quarter results on Tuesday before the opening bell. RPM International, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has exceeded the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. With the stock pulling back from its November highs, is RPM International a buy prior to the release?

Analysts are expecting the company to post quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, reflecting a 10.7% improvement relative to the same quarter last year. Sales are projected to have slightly decreased year-over-year to $1.78 billion.

RPM is benefitting from continued growth in high-performance building construction and renovation. The government’s effort to boost US infrastructure has generated demand for RPM’s products.

The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.02%. Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) indicator doesn’t conclusively predict another beat for the upcoming announcement.


