We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Is RPM International (RPM) A Buy Heading into Q2 Earnings Announcement?
Coating and sealant manufacturer RPM International (RPM - Free Report) is set to report fiscal second-quarter results on Tuesday before the opening bell. RPM International, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has exceeded the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. With the stock pulling back from its November highs, is RPM International a buy prior to the release?
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Analysts are expecting the company to post quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, reflecting a 10.7% improvement relative to the same quarter last year. Sales are projected to have slightly decreased year-over-year to $1.78 billion.
RPM is benefitting from continued growth in high-performance building construction and renovation. The government’s effort to boost US infrastructure has generated demand for RPM’s products.
The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.02%. Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) indicator doesn’t conclusively predict another beat for the upcoming announcement.