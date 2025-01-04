We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $125.39, demonstrating a +1.95% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.26% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the cosmetics company had lost 6.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 6.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.82%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.77, signifying a 4.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $327.59 million, showing a 20.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.60 per share and a revenue of $1.33 billion, indicating changes of +13.21% and +30.38%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.28% decrease. As of now, e.l.f. Beauty holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that e.l.f. Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.13 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.31.
Also, we should mention that ELF has a PEG ratio of 1.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Cosmetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.37.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.