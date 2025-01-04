We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) ending at $56.59, denoting a -0.35% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 3.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 6.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.82%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.47, showcasing a 13.53% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.59 billion, indicating a 0.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.57% upward. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bristol Myers Squibb has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.04.
Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.97 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.54.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.