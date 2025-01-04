We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) reached $59.70, with a -0.32% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 8.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 4, 2025. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.85 billion, up 13.15% from the prior-year quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.27% increase. Right now, Chipotle Mexican Grill possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Chipotle Mexican Grill's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 45.79. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.31 of its industry.
Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 2.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 161, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.