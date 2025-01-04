We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $98.56, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.77%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.53% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.24, marking a 31.91% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.6 billion, up 16.15% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SharkNinja, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.03 for its industry.
We can also see that SN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.85.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
