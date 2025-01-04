We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $42.18, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.26% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.77%.
The the stock of biotechnology company has fallen by 2.19% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 6.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Moderna in its upcoming release. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of -$3 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 645.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $991.88 million, down 64.71% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Moderna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.45% downward. Currently, Moderna is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.