We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) closed at $183.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.77%.
The company's stock has dropped by 2.35% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 5.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 21, 2025. On that day, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.84%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.29 billion, indicating a 13.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.87. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.54.
Meanwhile, IBKR's PEG ratio is currently 1.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.26.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.