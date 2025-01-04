We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) standing at $91.41, reflecting a -0.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.77%.
The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker's stock has dropped by 1.62% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 6.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 11, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, down 2.91% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.05 billion, indicating a 0.88% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.33% higher. As of now, Gilead Sciences holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.17. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.04.
It's also important to note that GILD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.54.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
