CyberArk (CYBR) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
The latest trading session saw CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) ending at $339.47, denoting a +1.14% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.26% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.77%.
The the stock of maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts has risen by 2.47% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CyberArk in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.71, marking a 12.35% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $301.05 million, reflecting a 34.94% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. CyberArk currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, CyberArk is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 94.61. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.47.
It's also important to note that CYBR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.73. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.56.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
