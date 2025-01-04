We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, Amerigo Resources (ARREF - Free Report) closed at $1.11, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.
The copper and molybdenum mining company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.88% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.43% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Amerigo Resources in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.04, showcasing a 100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $49.52 million, up 16.65% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Amerigo Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Amerigo Resources holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Amerigo Resources is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.33. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.22 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that ARREF currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Non Ferrous industry stood at 1.39 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.