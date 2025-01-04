We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD - Free Report) closed at $11.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.77%.
The the stock of provider of dredging and dock-contracting services has fallen by 8.12% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's loss of 12.76% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.21, showcasing a 16% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $211.8 million, indicating a 16.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.25. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.17 of its industry.
One should further note that GLDD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.