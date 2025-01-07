Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)?

Launched on 11/08/2005, the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (
KCE Quick Quote KCE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Financials - Brokers/ Capital markets segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Financials - Brokers/ Capital markets is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $550.14 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Brokers/ Capital markets segment of the equity market. KCE seeks to match the performance of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index represents the capital markets segment of the S&P Total Market Index.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.55%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Coinbase Global Inc Class A (
COIN Quick Quote COIN - Free Report) accounts for about 2.86% of total assets, followed by Robinhood Markets Inc A ( HOOD Quick Quote HOOD - Free Report) and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc ( LPLA Quick Quote LPLA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 21% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, KCE has added about 1.15%, and was up about 42.71% in the last one year (as of 01/06/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $98.42 and $148.51.
The ETF has a beta of 1.21 and standard deviation of 22.81% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 63 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. KCE, then, is not a suitable option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.
IShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (
IAI Quick Quote IAI - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index. The fund has $1.83 billion in assets. IAI has an expense ratio of 0.40%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)?
Launched on 11/08/2005, the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Financials - Brokers/ Capital markets segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Financials - Brokers/ Capital markets is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $550.14 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Brokers/ Capital markets segment of the equity market. KCE seeks to match the performance of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index represents the capital markets segment of the S&P Total Market Index.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.55%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Coinbase Global Inc Class A (COIN - Free Report) accounts for about 2.86% of total assets, followed by Robinhood Markets Inc A (HOOD - Free Report) and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 21% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, KCE has added about 1.15%, and was up about 42.71% in the last one year (as of 01/06/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $98.42 and $148.51.
The ETF has a beta of 1.21 and standard deviation of 22.81% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 63 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. KCE, then, is not a suitable option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.
IShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index. The fund has $1.83 billion in assets. IAI has an expense ratio of 0.40%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.