Micron Stock Down 14% in December 2024: Should You Buy the Dip?

Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU Quick Quote MU - Free Report) faced a challenging close to 2024, with shares plunging 14.1% in December 2024 alone. The recent sell-off stems from its second-quarter fiscal 2025 guidance falling short of Wall Street expectations. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Micron projected revenues of $7.9 billion (+/- $200 million) and EPS of $1.23 (+/- 10 cents), both significantly below analyst estimates of $8.96 billion and $1.95, respectively. This guidance disappointed investors, overshadowing the company’s robust first-quarter performance, which featured an 84.3% year-over-year revenue surge and a $2.04 billion net income turnaround from the prior year’s $1.05 billion loss.
Since its first-quarter earnings report on Dec. 18, which provided dim guidance for the upcoming quarter, the stock has declined 15.5%, closing at $89.87 as of Jan. 3, 2025. Now trading near its 52-week low of $79.15, investors are left wondering: Is it time to buy the dip or wait for further clarity
Long-Term Growth Remains Compelling for Micron
While near-term guidance is uninspiring, Micron’s long-term prospects are bright. Should the company hit its second-quarter targets, it would still reflect impressive year-over-year revenue growth of 36% and a more than three-fold jump in earnings. Micron’s strategic position in the memory and storage chip market — critical components for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads — positions it to capitalize on an expected surge in AI-related capital expenditures over the coming years.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
As generative AI applications expand, demand for Micron’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DRAM products is set to accelerate, particularly with new graphic processing unit (GPU) releases from
Nvidia Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) .
Advanced Micro Devices and Micron have partnered to provide chipset and logic solutions, including memory and storage. Under the partnership with NVIDIA, Micron provides memory solutions for NVIDIA’s AI chips. NVIDIA is using Micron's HBM chips for its GPUs.
Micron’s partnerships with channel partners, including
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. ( CDNS Quick Quote CDNS - Free Report) and Synopsys, strengthen its market position. Micron works with Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys to ensure successful memory verification IP (Internet Protocol). Positive Industry Trends Favor Micron’s Prospects
Micron’s position in high-demand segments such as AI, automotive and industrial IoT places it at the forefront of the semiconductor industry's evolution. The explosion of AI applications has significantly increased demand for advanced memory solutions, such as DRAM and NAND. Micron’s investments in cutting-edge DRAM and 3D NAND technologies ensure it remains competitive and poised to capitalize on these trends.
Micron’s diversification strategy is noteworthy. By reducing reliance on consumer electronics, which are more susceptible to demand swings, and focusing on stable sectors like automotive and data centers, Micron mitigates revenue volatility. This balance reinforces its resilience in an industry often impacted by cyclical trends.
Micron Stock: An Undervalued Opportunity
Micron’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.85 is near its lowest level in a year and significantly trails the Zacks
Computer-Integrated Systems industry’s 18.88. Similarly, its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 2.56 is lower than the industry’s 3.15. This valuation discount provides a compelling entry point for investors, especially as the company’s revenue and profitability metrics show clear signs of continued growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Near-Term Risks Persist for Micron
Despite its strengths, Micron faces near-term challenges that could pressure its growth. A primary concern is the risk of oversupply in the HBM market. As HBM chips become increasingly critical to Micron’s revenues, any imbalance between supply and demand could lead to declining average selling prices (ASPs). Such a scenario would directly impact profit margins, particularly as competition intensifies.
Micron’s dependence on AI-driven demand also presents a potential vulnerability. While the AI revolution is fueling unprecedented growth, any slowdown in adoption or shifts in technological trends could impact demand for its memory solutions.
Conclusion: Hold MU Stock for Now
Micron’s December sell-off reflects short-term headwinds, but the long-term growth story remains compelling. With its strong positioning in AI and data center markets, robust recovery potential and attractive valuation, holding Micron stock is the prudent choice for investors willing to navigate near-term volatility. Currently, Micron carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Shutterstock
