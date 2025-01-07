Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Strength Seen in iRobot (IRBT): Can Its 24.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

iRobot Corporation (IRBT - Free Report) shares rallied 24.7% in the last trading session to close at $9.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.5% loss over the past four weeks.

iRobot’s rally is largely driven by optimism over investments in higher-value robotics, machine learning and complex mechanical design. Solid product offerings, innovation capabilities and operational initiatives bode well for the company.

This robotics technology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.45 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20.3%. Revenues are expected to be $190.68 million, down 38% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For iRobot, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on IRBT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

iRobot belongs to the Zacks Industrial Automation and Robotics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Fanuc Corp. (FANUY - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.8% higher at $13.18. Over the past month, FANUY has returned -0.8%.

Fanuc's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.11. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -8.3%. Fanuc currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


