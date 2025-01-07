Helen of Troy Set to Release Q3 Earnings: Should You Expect a Beat?

Helen of Troy Limited ( HELE Quick Quote HELE - Free Report) is likely to register a top and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Jan. 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $530.4 million, implying a 3.5% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $2.61 per share, indicating a 6.5% fall from the figure reported in the year-ago period. HELE has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 4.6%, on average. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. Factors Likely to Influence HELE’s Upcoming Results
Helen of Troy is navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment characterized by reduced consumer and retailer demand. Consumers are facing financial constraints and prioritizing essential purchases over discretionary items. This has been impacting the company’s sales. We expect a 4% drop in organic volumes in the third quarter.
Helen of Troy has also been grappling with rising SG&A expenses. In the second quarter, the rise in the consolidated SG&A ratio was mainly due to elevated marketing expenses, increased distribution center costs linked to automation issues at the Tennessee facility and unfavorable operating leverage. The persistence of any of these factors is a concern. Our model suggests a 90-basis point expansion in adjusted SG&A (as a percentage of sales) to 32.8% for the quarter under review. Due to external headwinds, including increased promotional activity, softer and more variable retail replenishment and ongoing macroeconomic pressures and uncertainty, management revised parts of its fiscal 2025 forecast in the second-quarter earnings release. This also raises concerns for the third quarter. For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company expects a decline in sales of 1-4.5%, while the adjusted EPS is likely to decrease 3-10%. However, strength in the Leadership Brands has been working well for Helen of Troy. The company’s strategic initiatives, focusing on strengthening core operations and refining its growth portfolio, have also been offering respite. By leveraging a data-driven approach, the company is improving brand fundamentals. Expansion efforts in key international markets and the optimization of distribution networks are expected to have aided sales performance. Apart from this, HELE’s global restructuring plan, Project Pegasus, is likely to have generated savings. Earnings Whispers for HELE
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Helen of Troy this time. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. Helen of Troy carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( KMB Quick Quote KMB - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a top and bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark's quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.85 billion, indicating a 2.4% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark's quarterly earnings of $1.49 suggests a drop of 1.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. KMB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average. The Simply Good Foods Company ( SMPL Quick Quote SMPL - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 46 cents, which implies a roughly 7% increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Simply Good Foods Company's quarterly revenues is pegged at $348.1 million, which indicates growth of 12.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SMPL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average. Aramark ( ARMK Quick Quote ARMK - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.02% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aramark's quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.62 billion, which suggests an increase of 4.7% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aramark's quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 48 cents, indicating 17.1% growth from the year-ago period. ARMK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average.
